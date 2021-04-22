DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Paul Wetmore As SVP Of Construction & Development

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, has named Paul Wetmore as SVP of Construction & Development. Mr. Wetmore joins the company's senior executive team, and will focus on strategic development and long term growth in achieving operational goals and expectations.

In his new role, Mr. Wetmore will also be responsible for driving execution on all projects, from overseeing the initial development and construction to ultimately managing the successful completion, on time and on budget. He will partner with the Investments and Property Management teams and actively participate in due diligence and ensure on-time submission of deliverables. Mr. Wetmore will also be responsible for lead hiring and role development within this arm of the company.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, commented, "Paul will be a phenomenal asset to the Construction and Development teams. His knowledge and experience will help to drive projects forward from the initial planning phase to successful completion, ultimately helping the company to deliver high-quality, beautiful, and affordable homes inside our DLP communities."

Mr. Wetmore brings 16 years of experience in the construction industry. Prior to joining DLP, Mr. Wetmore worked for Greystone Affordable Development and was responsible for building and preserving affordable multifamily housing complexes across the country.

Mr. Wetmore obtained his Bachelor's degree in Construction Management from East Carolina University.

