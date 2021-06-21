DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Industry Veteran Sandy Jacolow As Chief Information Officer

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jun 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a financial services and real estate investment firm, has named industry veteran Sandy Jacolow as its Chief Information Officer. Mr. Jacolow joins the company's senior executive team and will lead the high-performing Information Technology team across the DLP family of companies.

Mr. Jacolow has been an industry-leading Chief Information Officer over the past three decades, focusing on the institutional investment advisory, property management, and brokerage markets. Prior to joining DLP Real Estate Capital, Mr. Jacolow served as Chief Information Officer at some of the industry's premier real estate development, investment and brokerage firms, including Meridian Capital, Silverstein Properties along with their World Trade Center and Silver Suites subsidiaries, Newmark Knight Frank, Clarion Partners, and Jones Lang Wootton.

At DLP, Mr. Jacolow will partner with our business leaders to further define and implement a technology roadmap as well as develop and execute a data-focused, high-impact strategy to support DLP's rapidly growing businesses. Additionally, he will oversee foundational business capabilities such as enterprise applications, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, security, and support services across the organization.

CEO Don Wenner commented, "I am very excited about this opportunity to welcome Sandy Jacolow to the DLP team. He comes to our organization with an incredible amount of experience, and I look forward to working closely with Sandy in order to develop strategic and operational plans that will foster innovation, prioritize initiatives, and manage our current and future IT infrastructure across the DLP companies."

Mr. Jacolow commented, "As DLP's Chief Information Officer, I will be owning and fostering the alignment between technology and our bold company objectives. I am looking forward to working closely with our business leaders and helping support the impact that DLP continues to make on some of the key crises in America today."

Mr. Jacolow has a Bachelor's Degree from Baruch College in Accounting and Finance, where he also minored in Journalism. He currently serves as a member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) Technology Steering Committee, Chairperson of their Cyber Technology Security Committee, and Co-founder of their annual PropTech Challenge.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and DLP Closing Services.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by Real Trends, as published in The Wall Street Journal, as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

