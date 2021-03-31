DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Industry Veteran Bonnie Habyan As Chief Marketing Officer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a financial services and real estate investment firm, has named Bonnie Habyan as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Habyan joins the company's senior executive team and will lead the corporate marketing strategies across the entire DLP family of companies.

Ms. Habyan comes to DLP with nearly 20 years of experience in real estate finance marketing with a proven track record in traditional and digital marketing, and new business development. She also has extensive experience in brand building, customer relationship management, marketing technology, events and conferences, corporate communications, and public relations. She previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer for publicly-traded real estate finance firm Arbor Realty Trust.

In her new role, Ms. Habyan will be responsible for leading an innovative and rapidly growing marketing team to support DLP's mission of passionately creating prosperity through real estate while effectively making a significant impact on America's housing affordability crisis.

"I am pleased and proud to join the DLP family and look forward to helping support their rapid growth creatively, strategically and with the discipline that follows CEO and author, Don Wenner's, core philosophies," said Habyan. "I look forward to the scope of challenges that come with helping a company like DLP succeed and am honored to be joining them on their successful journey of both making an impact and becoming a leading industry franchise."

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "Bonnie's vast experience in marketing, specifically in the real estate industry, will undoubtedly help support our goals and vision across all lines of our growing business. She brings a high level of energy, creativity, and innovation and has a track record of marketing success. I am excited to welcome Bonnie to the team and look forward to celebrating our future successes with her in the marketing drivers' seat."

Ms. Habyan has a Bachelor's Degree from Bethany College in Mass Communications and a Master's Degree in Communications from New York Institute of Technology. She also holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from Dowling College and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Education Program on Digital Marketing.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

