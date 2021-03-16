DLP Real Estate Capital Announces - Luxurious Class A Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition Of 560 Apartment Units In Kentucky

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital announced its acquisition of the Chandler Park portfolio, a multifamily property portfolio, consisting of two communities in Owensboro and Paducah, Kentucky. This 560-unit portfolio is comprised of 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom units and marks the companies' first footprint in the Bluegrass State.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "We are thrilled to not only make our mark in Kentucky, but more importantly, we're excited to have an impact on hardworking individuals and their families by providing affordable homes in safe communities. Chandler Park offers higher luxury at affordable pricing."

Chandler Park, Owensboro, built in 2014, is a 320-unit, multifamily complex located in Owensboro, the fourth largest city by population in the state. The city is the only metropolitan area in the country to have decreased its year-over-year unemployment rate from 4.4% to 4.2% (June 2019-2020) and has experienced immense growth in both businesses and economic development.

The property sits on over 17-acres with 17 residential buildings and includes a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and green space with grills. The one to three bedrooms apartments have open floor plans, patios and balconies, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and are pet friendly.

Chandler Park, Paducah, built in 2016, is a 240-unit, multifamily complex located in Paducah. Key economic drivers include transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare and the local economy is set to see exponential growth due to the City Block Project, a 3-acre multi use development in downtown Paducah.

The property sits on almost 12-acres with 7 apartment buildings and includes a resort style swimming pool, expansive fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. The one to three bedroom apartments have open floor plans, stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, and private patios and balconies, and are pet friendly.

The Chandler Park portfolio was brokered by Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson, & John Seale of The Kirkland Company. Brian Devlin, Managing Partner commented, "Both Chandler Parks have unmatched amenities and excellent locations to the city's demand drivers. Their A quality finishes and superb design make these some of the best assets in the cities."

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1 billion in assets under management, over 500 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times; and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

About The Kirkland Company

The Kirkland Company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and specializes in the sale of apartment communities in ten states across the Southeast. The TKC team has closed over 565 multifamily investment transactions since inception. Find out more about TKC at www.thekirklandco.com . Contact The Kirkland Company at 502-837-4100 for multifamily opportunities in the states of Kentucky and Indiana.

