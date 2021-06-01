DLP CEO Don Wenner's Book, Building An Elite Organization©, Lands On 2 National Bestseller Lists

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building An Elite Organization, authored by DLP Real Estate Capital CEO Don Wenner, a 36-year old powerhouse entrepreneur focused on scaling high-growth, high-profit businesses, landed on two national bestseller lists: The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

For the week ending May 23, Building An Elite Organization achieved the number four spot for non-fiction e-books on The Wall Street Journal list and the number 72 spot (and fifth top business book) on the USA Today list. Building An Elite Organization is the blueprint for entrepreneurs and leaders seeking to scale high-growth, high-profit businesses, focusing on long-term success. Previously, the book already landed as #1 on the entire Amazon Kindle Platform.

Founded by Mr. Wenner in 2006, DLP Real Estate Capital is a private financial services & real estate investment firm focused on IMPACTING some of the nation's largest crises by providing innovative solutions through lending and investment products, services, education, and systems. Building An Elite Organization provides the framework to the Elite Execution System (EES) that Wenner implemented at DLP, resulting in the company being on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for eight consecutive years, with an average three-year growth rate exceeding 400% and more than $1.5 billion in assets under management.

Mr. Wenner commented, "I am extremely appreciative and truly humbled by this achievement of landing on The Wall Street Journal and the USA Today Bestseller lists. As an entrepreneur, I have always strived to learn from the best, and I'm excited to be able to share my experiences to make an impact. Seeing other leaders succeed in building companies that experience rapid growth and success will be the ultimate reward, and I'm excited to see how my best practices and tools can help their journeys."

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and DLP Closing Services.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by Real Trends as published in The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

