DLP Capital Partners First Year Housing Fund Yields Impressive Results

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Capital Partners is pleased to report remarkable full-year 2020 results and a strong Q1 for its Housing Fund. The company will recap both year-end results and Q1 in an upcoming virtual dinner, themed "Results with Impact," on May 6, 2021.

Highlighting success, the DLP Housing Fund, a flagship $1 billion open-ended "evergreen" private REIT, completed its first year with extraordinary returns, even during a global pandemic. A combined 7.7% positive net asset value with a 6% annual preferred return resulted in a 13.7% total annual return. Additionally, investors who elected to re-invest their monthly preferred distributions under the fund's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP), enjoyed a 14.49% return. And, distributions paid by and/or reinvested into the Housing Fund were entirely sheltered from income tax for 2020.

The DLP Housing Fund is currently invested in the following asset locations: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

The Fund's strategy is to positively impact the workforce housing crisis in America. The goal is to provide safe, clean, affordable housing to 250,000 residents through 100,000 affordable workforce housing units while providing these families with a path to prosperity. The Fund will make this impact through its investment in the acquisition, management, and improvement of income producing rental communities. The Fund is structured to provide consistent monthly returns, strong growth, limited volatility, and tax shelter to its investors.

Rich Delgado, Managing Director, commented, "Even though most of 2020 was burdened with a worldwide pandemic, our investment fund opportunities continued to thrive and in some cases, exceeded expectations. As we moved forward into a new year and completed Q1, that momentum continued. We're excited to bring both investors and future investors up to speed during our "Results with Impact" virtual dinner and discuss how we continue to grow and expand our opportunities."

About DLP Real Estate Capital DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

