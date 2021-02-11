DLCC (Digital Lending Capital Corp) Launches Digital Prime Brokerage Platform And Onboards First Clients

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLCC (Digital Lending Capital Corp) has launched Version 1.0 of its product suite. With the launch, DLCC is taking another important step toward achieving its goal of delivering best-in-class institutional prime brokerage solutions to the digital asset industry.

The launching of Version 1.0 coincides with another key development for the company, as DLCC is pleased to announce that it has onboarded its first clients after 20 months of diligent product development.

James Runnels, DLCC's Co-Founder and CEO, asserted: "This is a milestone day for DLCC, propelled by a great team with the support of our advisors, partners, and investors. While we will pause briefly to celebrate this achievement, our team is already working hard to add to our product suite and offerings."

DLCC offers full-service prime brokerage solutions for digital assets. Our all-in-one user interface leverages both API and SaaS product offerings to connect clients with a growing network of liquidity providers, enabling clients to transact, borrow, lend digital assets and manage collateral. Our product suite also includes traditional prime brokerage services, such as consultation and capital introductions.

For more information, visit https://www.dlcc.co/ ; email Andy Hoffman, DLCC's VP of Investor Relations, at andy@dlcc.co ; or call 720-350-4130.

