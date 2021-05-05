DLA Piper Advises SeaSpine Holdings Corporation In Its US$101 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) in its recent public offering of 5,175,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $19.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) - Get Report in its recent public offering of 5,175,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $19.50 per share, including the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 675,000 shares of common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

SeaSpine is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine.

"We were thrilled to assist SeaSpine with this public offering, which demonstrated the strength of our life sciences capital markets capabilities and ability to facilitate complex transactions and bring value to our clients," said Michael Kagnoff, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Kagnoff, the DLA Piper team advising SeaSpine included partner Patrick O'Malley and associate Zamzama Azizi (all of San Diego).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

