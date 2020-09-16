DLA Piper Advises PROS Holdings, Inc. In Its US$150 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) - Get Report, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered pricing and revenue management software products, in its offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2027. The convertible notes were offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

"Our capital markets team has been extremely active in the equity-linked securities markets this year, and we 're elated to be able to leverage that experience in helping PROS achieve an excellent result in a choppy market," said Drew Valentine, a member of DLA Piper's capital markets team.

The DLA Piper team advising PROS Holdings was led by John J. Gilluly III (Austin), and in addition to Valentine (Austin/ New York), included partners Jamie Knox and Drew Young (both of New York) and Marc Horwitz ( Chicago); and associates Boston Schwarz and Austin Patterson, (both of Austin), Joon Yoo ( New York) and Payvand Coyle ( Los Angeles).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients - from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises - doing business around the world.

