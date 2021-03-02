DLA Piper Advises Piper Sandler & Co. As Placement Agent In US$175 Million PIPE For Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Piper Sandler & Co. as placement agent in a US$175 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., the proceeds of which will be used to fund its business combination with Humacyte, Inc.

The PIPE was raised from a broad group of healthcare investors and thought leaders, including Fresenius Medical Care, OrbiMed, Monashee Investment Management, Alexandria Venture Investments, UBS O'Connor, Morgan Creek Capital, and a number of unnamed healthcare-focused funds. A majority of Humacyte's current investors also participated.

"It was a pleasure to combine our market-leading capital markets capabilities with our deep knowledge of the life sciences sector to assist Piper Sandler with this successful PIPE transaction, which will enable Humacyte to continue developing innovative medical solutions that treat a wide range of conditions and improve the lives of patients," said Michael D. Maline, co-chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice and the partner who led the firm 's deal team.

In addition to Maline ( New York), the DLA Piper deal team included associate H. Thomas Felix ( San Diego).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

