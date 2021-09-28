DLA Piper Advises GigCapital5 In US$230 Million IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA.U) in its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10 per unit, including 3,000,000 units issued upon the exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant of the company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the company's common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

GigCapital5 is GigCapital Global's sixth private-to-public equity (PPE) company since its inception in late 2017. It will focus on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications; aerospace and defense; advanced medical equipment; intelligent automation; and sustainable industries.

"It was a pleasure to support GigCapital5 in its IPO, utilizing our deep SPAC experience and capital markets capabilities," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Selman ( San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing GigCapital5 included Elena Nrtina (Silicon Valley) and Spencer Hodson ( Sacramento).

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-gigcapital5-in-us230-million-ipo-301387321.html

SOURCE DLA Piper