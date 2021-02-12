DLA Piper Advises GigCapital4 In Its Upsized US$360 Million IPO

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIGGU) in its upsized initial public offering of 35,880,000 units, after exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant of the company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the company's common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

GigCapital4 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) and sustainable industries.

"We were pleased to bring together our extensive capital markets capabilities and our experience advising SPACs on complex transactions to assist GigCapital4 in its IPO," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Selman ( San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing GigCapital4 included partner Ben Griebe and associate Elena Nrtina (both of Silicon Valley) and Spencer Hodson ( Sacramento).

