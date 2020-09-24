DLA Piper Advises Edifecs In Growth Investment From TA Associates And Francisco Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Edifecs, Inc. in a recent growth investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, and Francisco Partners, a leading global technology-focused private equity firm.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Edifecs is a premier technology company in the US healthcare market with solutions focused on interoperability, workflows, value-based care payments and analytics. Since its inception, Edifecs has provided a full range of capabilities to support healthcare entities, including payers, providers, employers, third-party administrators and government agencies. With innovative technology and solutions, the company helps its customers by optimizing the secure exchange and processing of administrative and clinical data, reducing the cost of meeting various regulations and automating workflows involved in multiple core processes within the healthcare ecosystem.

"We were pleased to bring our extensive experience advising healthcare technology companies in complex private equity transactions to support Edifecs in this investment, which will help Edifecs continue to grow and enable it to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving healthcare industry," said Trenton Dykes, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Dykes ( Seattle), the DLA Piper team representing Edifecs included partners Peter Alfano, Ilya Bubel, James Kelly, Paolo Morante (all of New York) and Cisco Palao-Ricketts (Silicon Valley); senior counsel David Plewa (Silicon Valley); and associates Stasha Loeza, Michael Pirog, Brian Cadousteau, Logan Weaver (all of Seattle) and Patrick Burri (Silicon Valley).

DLA Piper's Private Equity practice includes more than 100 US lawyers who provide strategic counsel to private equity funds and the industry-leading companies they invest in. In 2019, Pitchbook recognized DLA Piper as the second most active private equity law firm globally, further solidifying the strength of the firm's team and its depth of experience executing private equity transactions.

The firm's global Healthcare sector consists of a multidisciplinary legal team with niche experience in health-related business and legal issues. The team regularly works with corporations and financial institutions, private investors, private equity groups, venture capital funds, institutional investors and portfolio companies in all types of healthcare transactions.

