DLA Piper Advises CareMax In Business Combination With Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented CareMax Medical Group, L.L.C. in its business combination, along with IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC, with special purpose acquisition company Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. to create a publicly traded technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors.

The combined company has been renamed CareMax, Inc. CareMax currently owns and operates 26 multi-specialty medical centers throughout South Florida.

"We were thrilled to utilize our deep SPAC and M&A experience, as well as our extensive knowledge of the healthcare sector, to advise CareMax on this transformative business combination," said Joshua Samek, co-chair of DLA Piper's Miami Corporate practice. "The technology-enabled platform created through this transaction is designed to allow CareMax to expand on its track record of improving patient outcomes and lowering costs of care, making CareMax a platform of choice for payors, providers and patients."

In addition to Samek ( Miami), the DLA Piper deal team representing CareMax was led by partners Ryan O'Quinn, Russell Sass (both of Miami) and Penny Minna ( Baltimore) and also included partners Jasmine Zacharias ( Miami), Rita Patel ( Washington, DC) and Tom Geraghty ( Chicago); of counsel James Rusert ( Atlanta); and associates Brian Wohlberg ( Chicago), John Scarborough, Jonathan Hernandez, Joseline Rodriguez (all of Miami), Alvin Johnson ( Atlanta) and Mary Claire Blythe ( Baltimore).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 11 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket. The firm advises on all elements of complex SPAC and other public M&A transactions, including M&A, tax and securities. DLA Piper has advised on more than 30 SPAC transactions, with an aggregate value of over US$20 billion, in the past three years.

The firm's global Healthcare sector consists of a multidisciplinary legal team with niche experience in health-related business and legal issues. The team regularly works with corporations and financial institutions, private investors, private equity groups, venture capital funds, institutional investors and portfolio companies in all types of healthcare transactions.

