DLA Piper Advises BayFirst Solutions In Its Acquisition By Versar, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented BayFirst Solutions, LLC in its recent acquisition by Versar, Inc., a global project management company for the US federal government and commercial industries.

BayFirst provides network engineering, cybersecurity and intelligence support to the US government, primarily serving the Department of Homeland Security.

"It was a pleasure to utilize our deep Intelligence Community sector experience, as well as our extensive M&A and private equity capabilities and our understanding of cybersecurity and national security matters, to complete this transaction for BayFirst, which will enable it to continue growing its presence as a leading provider of engineering and intelligence solutions to the federal government," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team.

"Working with Jeff and the DLA Piper team made this transaction an incredibly smooth and efficient process. They guided us through the many nuances of the deal with professionalism and impressive strategic thinking. The firm was an invaluable partner to BayFirst from start to finish. As a business owner who happens to be deaf, working with an innovative team that is able to easily adapt to the complexities of communication while also managing the many challenges of completing this transaction was very important to me, and DLA Piper went above and beyond my expectations in this regard," said Robert Rice, BayFirst's president and founder.

Rice has joined Versar's board of directors. He currently serves as a trustee at Rochester Institute of Technology.

In addition to Houle ( Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team advising BayFirst included partners Thomas Pilkerton ( Baltimore), Edward Scheideman, Julia Kovacs (both of Washington, DC) and Brad Jorgensen ( Austin); of counsel James Rusert ( Atlanta), Christopher Armstrong ( Baltimore) and Nia Brown ( Washington, DC); and associates Tristan Meagher, Joshua Feldman (both of Baltimore) and Kristen Bandura ( Washington, DC).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 11 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice is made up of a cross-disciplinary, cross-border team that works efficiently and creatively to facilitate deals and bring value to government contractor clients. The firm's lawyers have in-depth knowledge of the industry and the issues that arise in government contractor M&A transactions, and they are experienced in representing both public and private, and US and non-US based, government contractors.

