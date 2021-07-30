DKBinnovative Ranked Among The World's Most Elite MSPs By Channel Futures

This is the 5th Consecutive Year the Company Has Been Named to the MSP 501 List

DALLAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative has been ranked as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSPs) on Channel Futures' prestigious MSP 501 list. The company has made the list every year since 2017.

"We're excited and humbled to make this elite list for the fifth year in a row," said Keith Barthold, president and CEO of DKBinnovative. "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our team, especially in such a difficult time period."

Now in its 14th year, the MSP 501 is the IT Channel's first, largest, and most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Each year, the MSP 501 recognizes some of the biggest and most successful managed service providers in the world.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history.

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work — and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, we accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as your IT partner, you can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients you serve while we work tirelessly to improve your IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

Press Contact: Lauren Yates(703) 593-3184 lauren@thinkwellconsulting.com

