DJO® Acquires Trilliant Surgical

DJO, LLC (DJO or the Company), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the acquisition of Trilliant Surgical®, a national provider of foot and ankle orthopedic implants. The acquisition of Trilliant Surgical's leading product technologies and clinical efficacy supports DJO's focused expansion into the adjacent high-growth $1 billion US foot and ankle market.

In addition to having a broad product portfolio that covers the full universe of foot recon/fixation procedures, Trilliant Surgical is the only provider of the novel Arsenal Foot Plating System™. With unique features designed for greater flexibility and speed of implant placement supporting ease of use, less waste and reduced OR time, Arsenal is poised to be a plating leader.

"Trilliant's market-leading portfolio of foot and ankle solutions complements our acquisition of the STAR™ system and creates a dedicated foot and ankle business that significantly expands our mission of Powering Motion," said Brady Shirley, CEO of DJO. "We are committed to building our Reconstructive segment and believe that the foot and ankle space is a great fit for our focused innovation and solutions approach that has allowed DJO to be a growth leader in the upper extremity market for many years."

Among the factors driving the high-growth foot and ankle market are a rapidly growing elderly population, sports-related injuries, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and related lower-extremity conditions. The Arsenal system addresses a number of mid- and hind-foot procedures and will be extended to ankle, with the potential to achieve significant additional penetration of medical procedures.

"As a foot and ankle champion since 2007, we are excited to join the DJO family and expand Trilliant Surgical's positive patient impact globally," said Jon Olson, CEO of Trilliant Surgical. "DJO's unparalleled commitment to new product development, their iconic brands and strong growth trajectory will accelerate Trilliant's ability to grow, innovate and improve patient outcomes."

Total Ankle Replacement

DJO's expansion into foot and ankle surgery complements its strong position in Total Ankle Replacements; in 2020, DJO acquired the Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR) System, which holds a leading position in the global ankle arthroplasty market.

Ankle replacement surgeries have grown over the last decade, and according to Musculoskeletal Clinical Regulatory Advisors, as of February 2011 all public insurance programs, workers compensation and 92% of commercial insured patients have access to ankle replacement procedures when deemed medically necessary by a trained surgeon. 1

For more information, visit djoglobal.com/TrilliantSurgical

Reference:

SmartTrak® Foot & Ankle Reimbursement: https://app.smarttrak.com/markets/qs/fd52946dc2bd8b02ac1002535b62cf35

England & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to the sellers.

