DJO® Acquires MedShape, Inc.

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (CFX) - Get Report and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MedShape, Inc., a privately held orthopedic medical device company founded in 2005. MedShape® provides innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle surgeons using its patented superelastic nickel titanium (NiTiNOL) shape memory alloy and shape memory polymer technologies.

The acquired business' portfolio includes innovative devices for fracture fixation, joint fusion and soft tissue injury repair that utilize biomaterial technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. The superelastic properties of NiTiNOL are leveraged to create devices that actively participate and respond to changes at the surgical site, such as bone resorption, maintaining compression and bony apposition throughout healing. MedShape's DynaNail® TTC Fusion System, launched in 2011, has over 30 clinical publications and podium presentations showing decreased failure rates and improved fusion times utilizing NiTiNOL technology compared to static solutions. 1,2,3

"Based on our long-term success and deep relationships in both our Prevention & Recovery and Recon segments, we made a strategic decision to meaningfully expand into the fast-growing Foot and Ankle market. We believe our acquisitions of STAR®, Trilliant Surgical®, and now MedShape have created a strong position in the space and will create a rapid growth platform," said Brady Shirley, CEO of DJO. "MedShape's patented technology and growing suite of foot & ankle innovations complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our key strategic imperative of superior clinical outcomes."

The Foot and Ankle market is expected to grow and reach $1.58B by 2025. 4 Among the factors driving the market are a rapidly growing elderly population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and a number of sports-related injuries. 4 The MedShape® product line opens a new market entry for a suite of surgical solutions that actively participate in the bone healing process and creates new options for self-adapting foot and ankle implants.

"As the industry leader in developing shape memory technologies and successfully applying that science to foot and ankle products, we have unbounded future potential," said Ken Gall, Ph.D., Professor at Duke University and Co-founder of MedShape. "We are excited to continue developing and integrating this breakthrough science to expand into other areas of orthopedics leveraging DJO's market leadership, patient outcome focus and commitment to product innovation." Dr. Gall will take on a new role at DJO and become the Chief Scientific Officer for the growing Reconstructive segment.

References:

About DJO®

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (CFX) - Get Report, is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company's extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.

About MedShape, Inc.

MedShape Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2005 based on a portfolio of proprietary surgical solutions that use its patented adaptive shape memory healing technologies to address the increasing demand for improved joint fusion, sports medicine, and musculoskeletal trauma products. MedShape® has enjoyed long term support from Hills Capital Management, the Georgia Research Alliance (GRA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and In-Q-Tel. For more information, visit: http://www.medshape.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

