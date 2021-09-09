DJI Announces OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer; Preorder At B&H Photo Video

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal. The OM 5 succeeds last year's OM 4 as the new DJI flagship stabilizer, bringing with it across-the- board improvements to its hardware and software, as well as adding some brand-new features.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1657929-REG/dji_cp_os_00000167_01_om_5_smartphone_gimbal.html

Key Features

Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Magnetic Phone Clamp, Strong Torque

Even More Compact, up to 10.2 oz Load

8.5" Extension Rod

Dynamic Zoom, SpinShot, Story Mode

ActiveTrack 4.0, Follow, and Sport Modes

Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide

Time-Lapse, Hyperlapse, Panorama Modes

Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App

New to the DJI OM 5 Gimbal is a built-in 215mm extension rod that allows users to capture footage from farther away while effectively doubling as a selfie stick. Even better: the OM 5 manages to incorporate this extension rod without compromising the same size, weight, and foldability that made the OM 4 so popular. In fact, the folded and unfolded footprint of the OM 5 is smaller than the folded and unfolded footprint of its predecessor. The new design also incorporates metal joints to enhance durability, so you can add "more rugged" to its growing list of features.

On the software side of things, DJI used the OM 5 to introduce its new ShotGuides feature. Primarily designed for new users, ShotGuides automatically recognizes your surrounding environment and recommends helpful shooting tips and creative templates.

Existing software features, such as ActiveTrack 4.0, were also improved. Highly regarded for its ability to track human subjects accurately, the newly updated ActiveTrack 4.0 not only improves the OM 5's recognition capabilities, but it also now allows users to track pets accurately, as well.

Along with the new and improved features, many of the fan-favorite shooting modes will be returning, including DynamicZoom, SpinShot, Timelaps, CloneMe Pano, and more.

Learn more on the DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/master-every-shot-with-the-dji-om-5-smartphone-gimbal

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contact Information Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video212-615-8820 https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dji-announces-om-5-smartphone-gimbal-stabilizer-preorder-at-bh-photo-video-301369834.html

SOURCE B&H Photo