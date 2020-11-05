DJI Announces Mini 2 Drone; More Info At B&H

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the DJI Mini 2. The follow-up to last year's wildly popular Mavic Mini, the Mini 2 arrives with several impressive upgrades, including enhanced video capabilities, improved flight performance, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about DJI's latest miniaturized flyer.

In terms of its physical design, there's not a whole lot separating the Mini 2 from its predecessor, the Mavic Mini. Weighing less than 250g, it's still incredibly small for a drone. Like the original, the Mini 2 also sports a foldable body that makes it both amazingly portable and accessible. In fact, apart from a little color here, a new decal there, it's pretty tough to tell the difference between the two.

DJI Mini 2

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1598331-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000312_01_mini_2.html

Highlights

Up to 6.2-Mile Range with OcuSync

Withstands 19 to 24 mph Winds

8.8 oz Lightweight & Foldable Design

3-Axis Gimbal with 4K30 Video

Capture 12MP Stills in JPG & Raw

Up to 31 Minutes of Flight Time

Up to 36 mph Flight Speed

Up to 4x Digital Zoom

Intelligent Flight & Panorama Modes

Automatic Takeoff/Hover & Return to Home

But differences there are. And big ones, too.

Of those differences, arguably the most significant is the Mini 2's ability to shoot 4K video. Unlike its predecessor, which could shoot up to 2.7K video, the Mini 2 offers 4K recording at 30 fps, along with 2x digital zoom. Digital zoom, by the way, is another video feature not supported by the original Mavic Mini. With the Mini 2, you get 2x digital zoom at 4K, 3x at 2.7K, and up to 4x digital zoom if you're shooting FHD.

Another big upgrade is how the Mini 2 transmits images. Instead of the enhanced Wi-Fi system we saw in the Mavic Mini, the Mini 2 uses OcuSync 2.0 for image transmission. This dual-band system is a fairly significant upgrade, as it allows the Mini 2 to transmit images much farther—up to 10km unobstructed. OcuSync 2.0 also utilizes automatic frequency shifting, which means the Mini 2 is more resistant to transmission interference. Bottom line: The Mini 2 can transmit images farther and more effectively than its predecessor.

Despite those notable upgrades, the Mavic Mini and Mini 2 do have quite a bit in common. In addition to the same general design as its predecessor, the Mini 2 boasts a similar 31-minute flight time, what appears to be the same 12MP image sensor, the same QuickShots, and more. All of these similarities are very good things. They were standout features that helped make the original Mavic Mini so popular, so incorporating them (or a slightly better version) into the Mini 2 makes sense.

OcuSync 2.0 and the ability to shoot 4K boost the already-impressive Mini series into serious rare air. What was arguably the best, most sophisticated beginner's/toy-sized drone now appears to have that title completely locked down. There are a couple of missing features we would have loved to see in the Mini 2 (follow-me tech and obstacle tracking), but those will probably come the next time around. But regardless of what future generations hold, right now the Mini 2 looks like the top drone available for beginners who want the highest level of performance possible.

The DJI Mini 2 and Mini 2 Fly More Combo are available now.

Learn More about the DJI Mini 2 at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/make-your-moments-fly-with-the-dji-mini-2

DJI Mini 2 Drone | Hands-on Review

https://youtu.be/B5xddJ5pl-Q

