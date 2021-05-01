DIY Home Improvement Market In Europe To Grow By $ 26.42 Billion | Rising Popularity Of Smart Home Technology To Be Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 26.42 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the DIY home improvement market in Europe to register a CAGR of almost 3%.

Set to grow by USD 26.42 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the DIY home improvement market in Europe to register a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Lumber And Landscape Management



Decor And Indoor Garden



Kitchen



Painting And Wallpaper



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest Of Europe

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the DIY home improvement market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA.

The report also covers the following areas:

DIY Home Improvement Market size in Europe

DIY Home Improvement Market trends in Europe

DIY Home Improvement Market analysis in Europe industry

Market trends such as the rising popularity of smart home technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home improvement market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the DIY home improvement market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market vendors in Europevendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

