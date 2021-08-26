Divvy-Up Announces The First Wine Sharing Shopping Cart, Bringing Winery Direct Purchasing To More Wine Lovers

SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy-Up LLC announced today they are bringing wine lovers a new way to buy small production, artisan wines online at significant savings from retail prices. Divvy-Up has developed a breakthrough shared shopping cart technology, available on www.divvy-up.com, that makes it easy for wine buyers to group buy wines directly from the winery by the partial or full case. Individual buyers can buy the number of bottles they want, and pay for them directly, getting the case volume discount without buying the full case. With Divvy-Up, sharing wine with friends is more than social, it also leads to big savings.

Divvy-Up's unique shared shopping cart is also a boon for small artisan wineries. According to Wine Vines Analytics, online sales for small wineries grew over 60% last year. But small wineries are still challenged with the logistics of less-than-case buying, limiting broad online market access. By making their offers directly through www.divvy-up.com, wineries can reach more wine lovers, without the added burden of handling individual buyer logistics.

For wine buyers, www.divvy-up.com offers a new and innovative way to discover artisan wines. "Not only are many of these wines rarely available in stores," said Co-founder, Stephen Zocchi, "but by virtue of avoiding distribution and retail mark-ups, the wineries can also offer customers really significant discounts. The savings are amazing." The wines offered include unique varietals and blends that highlight the premium fruit and the local terroir that is the hallmark of small production, artisan wines.

Detailed information about the wines, along with winemaker tasting notes, and videos, accompany the featured wine offer. In addition, several registered members of Divvy-Up are sent a complimentary bottle by the winery so that they may provide a review. The site includes a community area where the reviews are posted, and wine buyers can discuss the offer - often with the winemaker joining in.

The shared shopping experience at the heart of www.divvy-up.com makes case splitting easy. Buyers can start a share or join an open share. There are features to personalize a shared cart and to directly invite friends to join the cart. Access to shared carts can also be posted on Facebook, Twitter and on the site's community forum. Of course, with the savings offered, many members also choose to solo buy, which is equally easy to do.

About Divvy-Up:Divvy-Up is a new way to buy wine that unlocks winery direct savings of up to 70% through a first of its kind, shared shopping cart. Located in the heart of wine country, in Sonoma, CA, Divvy-Up specializes in introducing wine lovers to new artisan wineries and offers a fun wine buying experience with group chat, community reviews, winemaker tasting notes and videos.

Press Contact: Stephen Zocchi 317438@email4pr.com415-269-0367

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/divvy-up-announces-the-first-wine-sharing-shopping-cart-bringing-winery-direct-purchasing-to-more-wine-lovers-301363351.html

SOURCE Divvy-Up LLC