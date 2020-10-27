Diversity Tech Recruiter Launches DiversityTechRPO, Reimagining The Model Of Tech Hiring In A Post-Covid Era And Beyond

New diversity recruiting model includes quicker access to quality tech talent, removes friction, resentment, fear of fines and penalties from promoting racial, cultural, or ethnic diversity or inclusiveness in the tech industry.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Diversity Tech Recruiting Leaders are frustrated with candidate-submitted acceptance rates below 80% and no clear and consistent access to quality tech talent, until now. Industry Veteran John Polhill III launches DiversityTechRPO, helping future-focused Diverse Tech Staffing Leaders unearth qualified tech candidates interested in accepting offers of employment with their organization.

Most Diverse Tech Recruiting Leaders and their teams are not having good luck accessing quality diverse tech professionals interested in their offer of employment. However, according to Polhill, his current Talent Heat Mapping research indicates there is indeed a diverse network of about 546,315 Software developers, applications, and systems software employed as of January 2020.

"Over my many years, I have seen approximately 1.5 million tech resumes and have spoken to roughly 110,000 diverse tech candidates resulting in hundreds of hard-to-find roles being filled. So, I can attest it takes innovation and creativity to find qualified diverse talent. Sadly, I also witnessed managers and other employees cursing, yelling and expressing hostility and resentment and even some quitting their jobs because diversity hiring goals and metrics were now tied to annual financial bonuses," says Polhill, an Award-winning Diversity Recruiter.

Now, with The Presidents' Executive Orders causing business leaders additional fears regarding race and sex stereotyping in recruitment, Polhill's DiversityTechRPO offers a process to remove the trepidation to actively recruit skilled tech talent today.

A former Air Force Recruiter & Computer Analyst, Master Technical Recruiter at International Game Technology (IGT), Staffing Consultant at Microsoft and Sr Technical Recruiter at Intel, John Polhill III has over 25 years of tech-matchmaking skills required during these most emotionally charged times in tech recruiting history.

"I see the diverse tech talent pool continuing to expand for the foreseeable future. As a result, leading tech organizations will benefit from external collaborations to quickly and objectively exceed their goals. External partners have a hidden unique value proposition - If you think your company has answered all the questions regarding recruiting diverse talent today and beyond, my professional experience says the questions will change along with the answers of future diverse tech prospects, it always does," advises Polhill.

