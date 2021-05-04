Diversified CPC International Partners With Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer To Introduce Environmentally Friendly Products

CHANNAHON, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified CPC International (DCPC) is an industry leader in the design, production, and distribution of high purity hydrocarbon refrigerants for use in numerous applications, including commercial...

CHANNAHON, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified CPC International (DCPC) is an industry leader in the design, production, and distribution of high purity hydrocarbon refrigerants for use in numerous applications, including commercial refrigeration, air conditioning, process chilling, and heat extraction. Through the company's focus on the "Power of Purity," DCPC is committed to remaining at the forefront of ever-changing technologies and market demand to provide their customers best-in-industry products that minimize environmental impact.

"The growing domestic and international emphasis on climate change mitigation requires a new generation of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (OPD) refrigerants," said DCPC President and CEO, Bill Auriemma. "Equipment manufacturers need trustworthy suppliers that can deliver a consistently reliable product. DCPC's high purity hydrocarbon natural refrigerants, such as R290 (refrigerant grade propane), are 99.5% to 99.8+% pure, providing a more stable product than other hydrocarbon refrigerants available on the market."

California is working on a strategy to reduce HFC emissions by 40% below 2013 levels by the year 2030 to comply with EPA requirements. This includes providing grants for supermarkets to install new low GWP/ODP refrigerated cabinet technology and retrofit existing technology where possible. One company at the forefront of this transition is Hoshizaki America, a world leader in the design and manufacture of products for the foodservice industry. The company recently transitioned their entire Steelheart Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration Series to environmentally friendly, non-toxic, cost-efficient R290 refrigerants.

"Protecting the environment has never been more important than right now," said Sally Ray, Hoshizaki director of marketing. "DCPC's R290 refrigerant enables us to produce efficient, low GWP products, with a smaller carbon impact. Hoshizaki America is dedicated to energy efficiency in every aspect of our business and is very proud to be named the 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year, our eighth such award."

Retrofitting the company's manufacturing facility in Georgia to accommodate R290 was a planned undertaking for Hoshizaki. To support their transition, DCPC installed a 2,000-gallon bulk storage tank and assisted in the training of Hoshizaki technicians in the proper procedures for safely handling the product. "We decided to focus on the R290 refrigerant because we believe it will be the dominant future option for this industry," Ray said.

R290 is produced at DCPC's state-of-the-art purification plant in Channahon, Illinois. To meet growing customer demand, a second production facility is currently under construction in Beaumont, Texas. In addition to meeting or exceeding AHRI industry standards, DCPC's high-purity products keep refrigerated systems running at peak efficiency for longer periods. The result is lower utility bills and a reduction in costly maintenance and equipment failures while increasing the appliance's lifespan.

"One critical way DCPC has served our customers and gained the public trust is through continuous innovation and dialogue. As an industry leader, we have a responsibility to guide the development of easy-to-use, sustainable resources that meet or exceed applicable federal, state, and local safety standards, and provide our customers the means to produce everyday products that make life simpler for everyone. It is this commitment that drives us now and into the future," Auriemma concluded.

ABOUT DCPC INTERNATIONAL: Diversified CPC International, a Sumitomo of America Portfolio Company, is a global leader in the design, production, and distribution of the highest quality aerosol propellants, high purity hydrocarbon refrigerants, biomass solvent extraction products, and specialty fluids. Along with industry-leading products, the company maintains an unmatched focus on customer satisfaction and environmental safety in its operations. They also offer additional value-added services, including safety and process consulting, storage tank sales and installation, and supply chain management, giving DCPC clients a unique competitive advantage in the marketplace. For more information, visit diversifiedcpc.com.

ABOUT HOSHIZAKI AMERICA: Hoshizaki is the world leader in the production and distribution of products for the foodservice industry, including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases, and dispensers. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia, and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia, Hoshizaki America employs over 700 people. Our attention to detail, continuous innovation, and commitment to the highest standards ensure our customers have exceptional quality products. Hoshizaki has earned ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year recognition for superior energy efficiency achievements on multiple occasions. For more information, visit hoshizakiamerica.com.

