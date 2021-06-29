Diversey And Halomine Announce A Strategic Alliance To Drive The HaloFilm Technology Globally

FORT MILL, S.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) , a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Halomine, Inc.™ and a global exclusive license agreement for their patented HaloFilm TM technology for institutional and food and beverage markets.

Halomine, based in the United States, is developing a suite of game-changing, novel, long-acting, anti-microbial products with technologies licensed from Cornell University and Auburn University. The revolutionary and patented HaloFilm technology offers residual disinfection efficacy for up to 30 days when used in combination with a weekly application of a chlorine-based disinfectant, without the requirements for a major change in cleaning routines. This enables residual disinfection claims against bacteria and viruses on a wide range of surfaces. While commonly used chlorine-based disinfectants are highly effective in killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces, they do not protect surfaces after the initial disinfection, leaving surfaces susceptible to nearly immediate recontamination.

"Our strategic alliance with Halomine and the addition of HaloFilm to our infection prevention portfolio is another example of our commitment to support our customers in the global fight against the spread of infectious diseases," said Phil Wieland, Chief Executive Officer of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. "This reflects Diversey's mission to protect and care for people and the environment. HaloFilm is a unique technology that will revolutionize cleaning routines across a wide range of market sectors and geographies and we are fortunate to be in a position to roll-out this technology with immediate effect."

Ted Eveleth, Chief Executive Officer of Halomine on today's announcement said "We are proud that a global leader in professional cleaning and hygiene like Diversey will extend the reach of our technology across the globe, making a positive impact by breaking the chain of infection across multiple verticals and applications."

About HalomineHalomine Inc. is a Cornell University-based spin out company founded in 2018 to develop a suite of innovative, long lasting antimicrobial products based on the use of N-Halomine technology licensed from Cornell University and Auburn University. Our first product, HaloFilm™, a chlorine extender, provides long lasting protection against viruses, bacteria, and molds in hospitals, schools, offices, mass transit, food processing, and more; wherever pathogens spread and endanger human health.

For more information, visit www.halomine.com

About DiverseyDiversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

