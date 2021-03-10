DIVERSANT Acquires Atrilogy Solutions Group

RED BANK, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSANT, a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and one of the largest and fastest growing IT staffing firms in the U.S., announces that it has acquired Atrilogy Solutions Group, a California-based information technology staffing services firm. This alliance of talent and resources will position DIVERSANT to expand its presence in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Atrilogy staff, employees, and technology professionals to the DIVERSANT family..."

Atrilogy Solutions Group provides information technology staffing services to clients nationwide. Atrilogy has been successfully operating for more than 21 years and had earned a reputation for delivering outstanding talent and customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Atrilogy staff, employees, and technology professionals to the DIVERSANT family," stated John Goullet, Chairman and Co-founder of DIVERSANT. "Atrilogy's excellent reputation in the marketplace aligns with our mission to be the IT recruiting and staffing company of choice."

DIVERSANT was founded in 2005 and has grown significantly. Together with Atrilogy the combined revenue will be over $225MM. The firm's services include Staff Augmentation, Direct-Hire, Managed Solutions, and Payroll Services.

"I am excited that Atrilogy will be part of the DIVERSANT family, an organization that is recognized for delivering excellence to their customers," stated Dave Charest, CEO of Atrilogy. "By joining forces with DIVERSANT, we have the capability to provide additional services, resources, and opportunities to our clients, employees, and IT consultants."

About DIVERSANTDIVERSANT, LLC ( diversant.com), is the largest African American male-owned IT staffing firm in the United States with 15 office locations. In addition to IT staffing, the firm also provides Managed Solutions. The company has 1,300 IT professionals supporting clients in 46 states nationwide. To learn more about DIVERSANT, visit diversant.com or follow at Twitter @Diversant_LLC or connect with DIVERSANT on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

