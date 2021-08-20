Divergence Academy Debuts At No. 556 On The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Texas-based Divergence Academy—in its inaugural year on the list—ranked No. 556 on the annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Founded by a former Microsoft leader, Divergence Academy, the first data science-focused institution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, provides diverse learners with certification programs focused on Cloud, Cybersecurity and AI. Revenue growth of more than 867 percent in three years drove the Academy high on the list in its debut.

"Divergence Academy was developed to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities to both private citizens and veterans alike," said Sravan Ankaraju, founder and CEO of Divergence Academy. This incredible honor underscores what we know to be true—our CyberSec, Data and Cloud courses have changed the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of learners, even amidst a global pandemic."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

MethodologyThe 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Divergence AcademyEstablished in 2014, Divergence Academy was the first data science-focused institution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Since its founding, it has catered to hundreds of diverse learners in the area looking to upskill and reskill themselves for a new or better career. The vocational school stays on top of emerging technologies by designing its programs with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and AI. Divergence Academy offers four full-time programs: Data Science Immersive, Cybersecurity Professional Penetration Tester, Cloud Engineering Immersive and Security Operations Management Immersive. More information can be found at www.Divergence.one.

