Dive Into Luxury With The All New Engineer Hydrocarbon NEDU From BALL Watch

LAWRENCE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporating the principles established by the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU), BALL Watch has further advanced diving technology with the new Engineer Hydrocarbon NEDU diving watch. Engineered as a fully underwater-operable automatic chronograph for diving professionals, its patented systems include: automatic helium release valve, component corrosion prevention, shock protection, magnetic field protection, and self-powered darkness illumination for extreme underwater legibility. Available in our online store: https://shop.ballwatch.ch/en/DC3026A-NEDU and through our retailers' network.

In 2012, after having presented major technological achievements in the design of diving watches, BALL Watch Company released the first edition of the Engineer Hydrocarbon NEDU. Today, true to its never-ending innovative developments, the new NEDU delivers accuracy, performance, and reliability. Combining engineering and aesthetics, the new NEDU appears as a striking, powerful and stylish chronograph. All aspects of this timepiece have been designed for professional divers for whom each second may be of crucial importance:

Water-resistant to a depth of 600 meters/2000 feet

Automatic caliber BALL RR1402-C, certified COSC chromometer

Underwater operable chronograph with accumulated measurement up to 12 hours

21 micro gas tubes on hands, dial and pushers for extreme darkness legibility

Patented Automatic Helium Release System incorporated into the crown

Top ceramic luminous unidirectional rotating bezel

Shock resistant to 7,500Gs

Anti-magnetic to 4,800A/m

Displays hours, minutes, subsidiary seconds, day and date

Titanium case: Ø 42mm, height 17.3mm

Swiss-made

The unidirectional rotating bezel and its ergonomic contours ensure precise handling even wearing diving gloves. Two chamfers, which cut into the case flange, support the bezel by acting as drains—thereby facilitating the outflow of any water that may become lodged between these components while also combating any possible corrosion.

To offer instant and reliable readings, even in the darkness of the deep, the dial's indexes and hands are fitted with luminous microtubes of H₃ gas. This state-of-the-art Swiss technology—the iconic signature of all BALL watches—requires no external source of light or energy, yet proves 100 times more efficient than conventional luminous paints.

The Engineer Hydrocarbon NEDU is available on a rubber strap-- USD $4,399or a stainless steel and titanium bracelet-- USD $4,499. To begin your shopping experience, click here.

About BALL Watch Company

Since 1891, BALL Watch Company has manufactured mechanical timepieces celebrated for precision, quality and reliability. The firm was literally founded by accident. Following a tragic 1891 Kipton, Ohio head-on train collision, American railroad companies appointed Webster Clay Ball as "Chief Time Inspector" to supervise newly synchronized timing protocols. This standardized "railroad time" efficiency originated the popular "Be on the Ball" proverb and inspired the future Swiss Society of Chronometry (COSC) which governs the highest watch timing certification today.

Connect with us on YouTube and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dive-into-luxury-with-the-all-new-engineer-hydrocarbon-nedu-from-ball-watch-301118996.html

SOURCE BALL Watch Company