DIVATRIM, An Optimal Performance And Nutrition Line, Announces Official Partnership With WBFF Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimitlessX, the Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency behind DIVATRIM , today announced a partnership with WBFF Entertainment, The World Beauty, Fitness & Fashion Inc.

DIVATRIM, a powerful, proven, pure, and high-quality line of products designed specifically for women is the official sponsor of The World Beauty, Fitness & Fashion Inc. WBFF Entertainment, the fastest-growing entertainment, beauty, fitness, and fashion production company produces live events in more than 30 countries. Through event production and mass media, WBFF Entertainment has taken a once niche market to a global audience.

"DIVATRIM supports women at every stage of their health journey. Partnering with WBFF Entertainment was a natural next step, as this allows us to combine beauty, fashion, and fitness," said Jas Mathur, Founder and CEO of LimitlessX.

"I have known Jas Mathur for many years and I have seen that he has a proven track record in successfully creating and launching products into the global market. WBFF Entertainment's community of Proud Divas will act as brand ambassadors for DIVATRIM and we are so excited to be a part of this team," says Paul Dillett, President and CEO of WBFF Entertainment.

Proud Diva brand ambassadors will educate consumers about DIVATRIM's products through campaigns that will include digital advertising, social media, and promotional videos. The Proud Diva campaign will kick off on September 2, 2020.

About DIVATRIMDIVATRIM is a powerful, proven, pure, and high-quality line of products designed specifically for women. DIVATRIM redefines what it means to be a true and powerful diva, embracing the journey to Build Your Own Beautiful.

About Emblaze One Inc.Founded in 2012 by Jas Mathur, Emblaze One Inc. is a global, full-service Interactive Agency with a focus on branding, marketing, web design, and web development. Emblaze One Inc. boasts a wide-spread portfolio from start-ups to small/mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500/100 companies, and recognizable Public Figures, Athletes, Celebrities, and Models.

About LimitlessXFounded in 2018 by Jas Mathur under the parent company Emblaze One, Inc., LimitlessX is a Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency that develops brands and products across several industries. LimitlessX creates a global eco-system that channels the message "Reinvent Yourself" and is behind many product and brand launches.

About WBFF Entertainment The World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Inc.WBFF Entertainment ~ World Beauty Fitness and Fashion Inc. is a diverse lifestyle brand servicing the entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, health, and wellness industries since 2007. Through event production and mass media, WBFF Entertainment has successfully introduced a once niche market to a receptive global mainstream audience. Known simply as the fastest-growing entertainment, beauty, fitness, and fashion production company worldwide. Merging fashion and beauty in a unique way. WBFF Entertainment produces live events in more than 30 countries worldwide in every continent. Viewers around the world can see all WBFF events live via social media. The WBFF is inspiring for everyone. It is home to some of the most fascinating, glamorous, and most beautiful models from around the world. With contestants from around the world.

Press Inquiries:Tribe Builder Media Kristen Shea929-367-8993 press@tribebuildermedia.com

