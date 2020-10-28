DIU Selects Summit2Sea Consulting To Develop Artificial Intelligence Technology For The DoD

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit2Sea Consulting , has been selected by the Department of Defense (DoD) to prototype the Humanless Unmatched Transaction (HUnT) solution for the DoD.

"The solution builds data pipelines to financial transactions to train a Machine Learning model that directs corrective actions to robot workers," said Bryan Eckle, Partner at Summit2Sea Consulting. "We are partnering with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide our data expertise, AI / ML technology and deep knowledge of DoD systems to transform financial management in the DoD."

Summit2Sea will aid in financial management transformation by combining an ideal mix of bots and humans working in tandem to significantly improve process efficiency at much lower costs. Summit2Sea will leverage AWS Sagemaker, a fully managed service that provides every developer and data scientist with the ability to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models quickly, along with UiPath for Robotic Process Automation. The AI-based models will be built upon financial data sets and recommend corrective actions in order to improve financial management.

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller OUSD(C) and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) are sponsors of the prototype that will develop and implement new, AI-enabled robotic process automation capabilities to address financial system errors. The jointly-developed capability will be adaptable to reform inefficient processes throughout the enterprise while building a leading AI workforce.

