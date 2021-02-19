District Of Columbia Retirement Board Executive Director To Retire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Morgan-Johnson, executive director of the District of Columbia Retirement Board (DCRB), Washington, DC, is retiring. DCRB manages $10 billion in assets of the District of Columbia Teachers' Retirement Fund and the District of Columbia Police Officers and Fire Fighters' Retirement Fund (collectively referred to as the Fund).

In the role since 2017, Ms. Morgan-Johnson will step down on March 26, 2021, the agency has announced. Previously, Ms. Morgan-Johnson served as the agency's Chief Investment Officer, from 1991 to 2017, and as CIO and Chief Operating Officer, from 2005 to 2017.

"I feel extremely grateful and privileged to have been able serve the people of the District of Columbia for nearly 30 years. And I am particularly thankful for the opportunity to have served the members of the District of Columbia Teachers' Retirement Fund and the District of Columbia Police Officers and Fire Fighters' Retirement Fund over that time." In the agency's December Board of Trustees meeting, Ms. Morgan-Johnson also expressed her thanks for the "support, friendship, and guidance" she has received from DCRB trustees and staff during her tenure with the agency.

DCRB Chair Gary Hankins remarked, "Ms. Morgan-Johnson has been an essential component of DCRB's unprecedented success. In cooperation with the Board, Ms. Morgan-Johnson has guided the plans to a fully-funded status. We are grateful for her service and bid her every success in the next chapter of her professional career."

Ms. Morgan-Johnson currently chairs the Investment Committee of the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, and is a member of the District of Columbia Other Post-Employment Benefits Fund. She also is a former member of the Investment Committee of the Children's National Medical Center, and former member of the Lab School of Washington and Baltimore's Board of Trustees.

DCRB will conduct a national search for a new Executive Director.

SOURCE DC Retirement Board