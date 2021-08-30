Distinguished Scientific And Public Health Leaders To Join Enochian BioSciences' Scientific Advisory Board For Potential Inhaled Treatment And Prevention Of All COVID-19 And Influenza Variants

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Enochian Biosciences Inc. Report - Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies for infectious diseases and cancer, announced the appointment of internationally renowned scientists and public health leaders to a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) focused on potential inhaled treatment and prevention of any current or future variants of SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19 - and Influenza.

Dr. Peter Pio t , KCMG, FRCP, FMedSci, Chairperson of the SAB, is the Handa Professor of Global Health, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, former founding Director of UNAIDS and co-discoverer of the Ebola virus. He is also a member of the US National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Richard Whitley, MD , Distinguished Professor, University of Alabama Birmingham, is a leading basic and clinical researcher who has published more than 380 scientific articles.

"I have been working on pandemics for over 40 years, and was blown away by the brilliant creativity of the inventor, Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, and the sophistication and elegance of the scientific approach to potentially treat and prevent any variants of SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza," said Dr. Piot. "If the impressive results in animal models are confirmed in people, there is the potential to contribute significantly to fighting COVID-19. Perhaps as important, it is possible that Enochian's products could prevent future pandemic threats from corona- and influenza viruses."

"I am excited to be involved with Enochian BioSciences as they try to move quickly to advance products that could potentially be important to control and, ultimately end, the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Whitley said. "The Delta variant reproduces so quickly that even vaccinated people with no symptoms can have as much virus in their airways as unvaccinated people, contributing to rapid spread. Enochian's unique and innovative approach to kill cells infected with the virus in the nose, mouth and lungs could potentially both limit illness but also spread for a win-win."

Dr. Mark Dybul, Enochian's CEO said, "We are thrilled that some of the top experts in the world seem as excited as we are about the potential for our products to play a key role in combating COVID-19, but also the potential for them to help prevent two of the greatest pandemic threats for the future - Influenza and another Coronavirus. The experience and knowledge the SAB brings will help accelerate Enochian's efforts to advance the research and, we hope, ultimately to save lives."

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc. Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company's gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology.

