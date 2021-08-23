Distinguished Scientific And Clinical Leader To Join Enochian BioSciences' Hepatitis B Cure Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Report - Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene modified cellular and immune therapies for infectious diseases and cancer, announced that the renowned Dr. Anna Suk-Fong Lok, MD, has joined the Scientific Advisory Board for a potential cure for Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), that causes liver disease in approximately 350 million people globally and 1 million deaths every year.

Professor Lok is a leading clinical researcher. She is the Alice Lohrman Andrews Research Professor in Hepatology in the Department of Internal Medicine, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Michigan and is the Director of Clinical Hepatology and Assistant Dean for Clinical Research in the University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Lok's research focuses on the natural history and treatment of hepatitis B and C, and the prevention of liver cancer. She has published more than 550 papers on viral hepatitis and liver diseases, and has co-authored five editions of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Guidelines on Hepatitis B. She is a former President of the AASLD. Dr. Lok was one of the top 1% of most cited scientists in the world for the decade 2002-2012.

"I was intrigued by Enochian's Inventor and Co-Founder, Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu's presentation at an important scientific meeting in December 2019, where he cited the early data and very innovative strategy to potentially cure HBV. Since then, the Company has made significant progress and I am very pleased to now become more engaged and contribute to advancing the science towards clinical trials," Dr. Lok said. Dr. Carol Brosgart, the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and member of the Enochian Board of Directors, said, "I am very excited that Anna is joining Dr. Fabien Zoulim and Dr. Peter Revill as members of the Scientific Advisory Board. Anna brings decades-long expertise in clinical research. They are all among the top researchers in the field of Hepatitis, creating a remarkably high-powered group."

"Enochian is entering a key phase to accelerate the development of a potential cure for HBV with promising results thus far," said Dr. Mark Dybul, Enochian's CEO. "As announced previously, the FDA accepted our Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) application. As we prepare to advance through the regulatory process, it is timely for someone with Anna's extensive clinical research expertise to join our Scientific Advisory Board."

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc. Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company's gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology.

