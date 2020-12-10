Distinguished European Grid Expert To Lead Smart Wires Europe

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global power technology company, Smart Wires, announced that leading European electricity grid expert, Marie Hayden, has been appointed General Manager, Europe. Ms. Hayden is based in Dublin, Ireland, and will assume responsibility for the company's European operations.

Ms. Hayden has worked with Smart Wires for three years as Vice President of Business Development, Europe and Australia. Prior to this she spent 25 years with EirGrid, Ireland's Transmission System Operator, in senior management positions including Manager of the Scenario Planning, Connection Policy and Operational Planning teams.

According to Smart Wires' Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Walsh, Ms. Hayden is uniquely qualified for the role, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the European market.

"As leader in the European energy industry, Marie not only has an incredible wealth of experience, but also a genuine passion and insatiable interest in the global electricity landscape," he said.

"Her business development success in Europe and Australia is a testament to her dedication to find solutions that drive strategic value for our customers as they pursue the energy transition."

"We are seeing fantastic momentum in Europe, engaging on critical projects and PCIs, and also helping drive policy with the innovative grid technology industry association, currENT Europe," he said.

" Europe is a key market for Smart Wires, and we are cementing our presence with a top-notch team that is led by Marie and contains some of Europe's most respected industry figures."

Ms. Hayden's vision for this role is to work collaboratively with European utilities, optimizing their existing networks to facilitate a fast and cost-effective transition to a more renewable power system and a highly efficient internal energy market.

"Electricity grids play a pivotal role in achieving the 2030 and 2050 climate action goals for Europe. We need to build flexibility into our existing and new infrastructure to cater for the uncertainty that is inherent when predicting how society will use our grids in the future," she said.

"After almost 30 years in this industry I remain both excited and impressed by the changes being implemented across the globe to make power systems sustainable and to facilitate a carbon neutral society. I am looking forward to continuing to be part of that transition as General Manager for Smart Wires in Europe," Ms. Hayden said.

Ms. Hayden holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Masters of Engineering from University College Dublin; and has held many major positions within the industry including Chair of the Irish National Committee of CIGRE, Organizing Committee Chair of the 2017 CIGRE Symposium in Ireland, Deputy Member of ENTSO-E's System Operations Committee, and Member of the implementation projects associated with the European Network Codes.

About Smart Wires ( www.smartwires.com)

Smart Wires is a global power technology company advancing the delivery of affordable, clean electricity around the world. With our innovative technology and advanced analytics, we maximize the grid's capacity. This means more renewables, at a lower cost and with less disruption to communities and the environment. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and a global workforce of 200 professionals spread across four continents, we collaborate with our customers to achieve their strategic objectives and help them face an uncertain energy future with flexible, high-impact solutions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distinguished-european-grid-expert-to-lead-smart-wires-europe-301189881.html

SOURCE Smart Wires