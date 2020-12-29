Distalmotion Receives European CE Mark For Dexter Surgical Robot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Distalmotion, a Swiss-based medical device company establishing a new global standard of care ensuring every patient can access the benefits of robotic surgery, announced today that it received European CE Mark for its surgical robot Dexter. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic surgery to bring simplicity and versatility in minimally invasive surgical care.

The CE Mark announced today follows Dexter successful validation earlier this year when surgeons and nurses from leading European hospitals, across urology, gynaecology and general surgery could confirm Distalmotion surgical robot clinical benefits and value. Dexter is ready for clinical use and set to address the too many laparoscopic procedures still do not benefiting from robotic surgery every year.

Speaking about a key milestone for Distalmotion and Dexter, Michael Friedrich, Distalmotion CEO, said, "Obtaining European CE Mark is a major milestone paving the ground for the clinical use of Dexter in Europe. Dexter has already garnered tremendous interest in the surgical community and we look forward to answering the increasing demand for a medical device removing the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in minimally invasive surgical care. Following the validation of our product clinical value and benefits earlier this year, I am now looking forward to starting a broader movement allowing every patient to access the benefits of robotic surgery."

About Distalmotion

Distalmotion's mission is to remove the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in healthcare. To do so, the company has developed a surgical robot called Dexter. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic solutions to pioneer simplicity and versatility in the market for minimally invasive surgical care. Distalmotion's vision is to establish a new global standard of care to allow everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery. The company is led by an experienced team and backed by strong investors, creating a trusted partner for health care systems globally. For more information, please visit: http://dexter.surgery and follow Distalmotion on LinkedIn and Twitter: @Distalmotion.

