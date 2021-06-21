Disruptive Floss Upgrade Provides Licensing Opportunity

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AwesomeFloss.com's founder Leonard Lorch announced today that on June 10, 2021 he transmitted an invitation to Pfizer Inc's CEO Albert Bourla on Lorch's patented dental floss upgrade called the Awesome Floss® upgrade for Pfizer's joint venture with GSK pursuant to its JV's consumer products. Pfizer's office of the CEO confirmed June 16th that it forwarded the invitation to the JV's CEO Brian McNamara. Lorch's invitation proposes a nondisclosure agreement (MNDA), consumer product testing agreement and its linked compelling first right of refusal on an exclusive licensing opportunity on Lorch's breath freshening Awesome Floss® upgrade, the world's first breath freshening floss. Lorch says the innovation represents not only "an easier, much more comfortable, breath freshening dental floss upgrade that allows the dentist-recommended C-shape of the floss during flossing," but also represents a disruptive innovation that's, based on pretested consumers who prefer to switch to it, likely to cannibalize about 75 percent of all brands of "regular string dental flosses" including private label string flosses.

Lorch's floss upgrade and its current U.S. Patents have legally, verifiably and exclusively captured, with its mini-breath-strips which are mounted as an integral part of the floss upgrade, all the properties of the essential oils and other ingredients that are employed in the Johnson & Johnson Corporation's LISTERINE brand of breath-strips, for which J&J's U.S. Patents expired December 2019.

Analogous to how shredproof ePTFE flosses like Procter & Gamble's ORAL-B GLIDE flosses contributed added value when they raised the previous one cent retail price of each daily unit of 18 inches of regular string floss to four cents, Lorch expects that his Awesome Floss®ers provide continued price elasticity at the likely retail price of 20 cents per unit, based on pre-testing the floss upgrade on consumers.

Lorch reports that over the long-term such a disruptive innovation would likely change the regular string floss market from its current annual retail sales in the U.S. of about $180 million and more than $500 million globally to a projected annual retail value of $1 billion in the U.S. and globally more than $2 billion.

Pfizer's and GSK's JV does not have a regular string dental floss in its adjacency to any of the JV's well known brands of toothpaste such as the JV's Aquafresh, Sensodyne, Parodontax, Biotene and Polident brands. However, the oral care oligopoly's other players Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Perrigo's Ranir, LG Household & Healthcare, Sunstar Amercas and its Sunstar group each have "regular string dental floss" on the market.

Lorch has prequalified two multinational suppliers of turnkey automation involving his engineering for scalable automation footprints for very high volume of Awesome Floss®ers.

About Awesome Floss.com's founder Leonard Lorch

He was the person who in 1986 originally specified within his U.S. Patent 4,776,358 the "W.L. Gore & Associates brand of GORETEX (expanded TEFLON PTFE) ePTFE" "weaving fiber" with "little or no fraying" as a dental flossing substrate that's now globally employed in Procter & Gamble's ORAL-B GLIDE brand of shredproof ePTFE flosses. Lorch's subsequent U.S. Patents 10,206,765 and 9,277,977 cover his current floss upgrade that's made both with and without LISTERINE-type mini-breath-strips.

Lorch has engaged legal counsel, Michael E. Dergosits of the San Francisco headquartered law firm of Dergosits & Noah LLP, to assist in floss upgrade licensing.

® Awesome Floss is a registered trademark of Leonard Lorch for his floss upgrade.

