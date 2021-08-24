Disposable Gloves Market In Europe: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With Cardinal Health Inc. And Dynarex Corp. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 927.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 927.40 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, a healthy CAGR of 8% is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The disposable gloves market in Europe is driven by the growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the increasing adoption in various industries due to stringent regulatory framework, growing need for worker safety and maintaining product quality, the surging popularity of customized disposable gloves, and changing industrial landscape due to globalization and competition between vendors. However, reduced availability during the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in raw material prices might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Disposable Gloves Market in Europe Analysis Report by Material (Synthetic and Natural rubber) and Geography ( Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025."

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/disposable-gloves-market-in-Europe-industry-analysis

Major Five Disposable Gloves in Europe Companies:

Ansell Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Industrial and Healthcare. This company offers mechanical gloves and sleeves, chemical body protection, chemical hand protection, and disposable gloves.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

This company offers surgical gloves and examination gloves such as latex gloves, polyisoprene gloves, polychloroprene gloves, nitrile gloves, and vinyl gloves.

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company has its key operations in the pharmaceutical and medical segments. This company offers surgical gloves, examination gloves, and cleanroom gloves.

Dynarex Corp.

The company operates in key business segments including disposable medical products and durable medical equipment. This company offers various disposable gloves brands such as Aloetex, sterile latex exam glove, True advantage nitrile glove, Ultra care latex glove, and power free plus gloves.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

The company caters to the healthcare supplies industry through key business segments including personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C professionals. This company offers disposable nitrile gloves and industrial nitrile gloves.

Disposable Gloves Market In Europe Material Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Synthetic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural rubber - size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable Gloves Market In Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Germany - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - size and forecast 2020-2025

Italy - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 France - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

