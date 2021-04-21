Dispel Named One Of The Best Small Companies To Work For In Austin, Texas By Built In

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel, the world's leading secure remote access (SRA) provider for industrial networks, today announced its selection by Built In as one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work for in Austin.

Built In rates companies for their compensation and benefits. They selected Dispel for its:

Competitive salaries;

Several comprehensive health insurance plans with medical, vision, and dental;

Wellness benefits for physical fitness;

Equal paternal and maternal parental leave;

401(k) matching;

Insurance;

Unlimited vacation policy; and,

Company option pool.

In addition, Dispel's Wise Owls program provides time and funds for continuing education and professional development, giving people space and support to advance mathematics and technology.

"We believe in hiring the smartest, nicest people with the most experience in their fields who get stuff done," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO at Dispel. "This is hard work, and we like compensating people well for their time. We are honored to receive this recognition by Built In."

Dispel opened offices in Austin in 2019—adding to their growing New York, Virginia, and Tokyo operations.

"We're thrilled to congratulate our 2021 winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "And this year was special. Being an employer of choice in tech is not static but ever evolving. Today, tech professionals are rethinking what they want from employers. We're responding — and so are employers of choice. In this year's algorithm, we added weight to cultural aspects like remote opportunities and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion — all factors that tech professionals are searching for more often."

About DispelDispel is the world's leading provider of Moving Target Defense networks; designed, built, and maintained in the United States. Founded in 2015, the cybersecurity company has offices in Austin, New York, Virginia, and Tokyo. Dispel cares that the big machines stay safe. The company's mission is to connect people to their industrial control systems, wherever they are. They do so through a high-speed, secure remote access product that is fast, easy to implement, and simple to use. Learn more at https://dispel.io.

About Built In's Best Places to Work & MethodologyBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honors companies across numerous categories. Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories. These listings are updated daily.

Press Contact Benjamin Burke press@dispel.io

Related Images

dispel-named-one-of-the-best-small.png Dispel Named One of the Best Small Companies to Work for in Austin, Texas by Built In Built In's 2021 "Best Places to Work" award

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispel-named-one-of-the-best-small-companies-to-work-for-in-austin-texas-by-built-in-301273438.html

SOURCE Dispel