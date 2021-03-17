DISH Selects ASAPP For Its Customer Experience Performance (CXP) Platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAPP, Inc., the artificial intelligence research-driven company, today announced a multi-year agreement with DISH Network (DISH) - Get Report that provides the ASAPP Customer Experience Performance (CXP) platform for a premium, differentiated service experience for DISH customers.

"Service, technology and value are core to DISH's mission," said Kathy Schneider, SVP, DISH Customer Experience Operations. "DISH is investing in ASAPP's sophisticated AI platform that will be the foundation of our digital customer experience and allow us to continue setting the standard in customer satisfaction, with unique advantages that AI native software offers."

"ASAPP is delighted to support DISH in its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience," said ASAPP founder and CEO Gustavo Sapoznik. "The ASAPP CXP Platform provides a transformative and value-creating service that scales to serve the omnichannel needs for DISH support and sales."

DISH was named #1 in "Overall Customer Satisfaction" by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year last fall. Using the ASAPP CXP platform will provide DISH the AI capabilities to bring data together and continue elevating its customer service in the digital age.

The ASAPP AI-Native® platform can capture the entire customer experience through speech recognition, natural language processing and machine learning to inform automation and provide frontline agents the bespoke support and actions for improving success and performance with customers who benefit from fast, accurate and delightful service.

About ASAPP ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider that solves large, complex, data-rich problems with AI-Native® technology. ASAPP is used by large enterprises to make customer experience teams highly productive and effective by augmenting human activity and automating the world's workflows. Headquarters is in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Bozeman, Buenos Aires and London. Visit asapp.com

About DISH DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - Get Report is a Fortune 250 company.

