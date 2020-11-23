Dish Off The Block Launches Spice Line, Cookbook Collaboration

Food blogger Pamela Gelsomini announces the availability of three new spice blends--Italian seasoning, Cajun, and garden herb--and her contribution to a new video cookbook in collaboration with the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

WRENTHAM, Mass. and BLOCK ISLAND, R.I., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Gelsomini's Dish off the Block, a food blog dedicated to providing simple yet sophisticated recipes for the home cook, has launched a line of spices that complement and elevate all kinds of dishes including seafood, beef, pork, poultry, and vegetables.

The spices include:

Ciao Bella Italian Seasoning, a blend of basil, oregano, garlic, and onion with hints of thyme and rosemary, this mix is fabulous for Italian-inspired dishes from pasta sauces to soups and so much more.

Ragin' Cajun, a mix of 12 herbs and spices, including three different kinds of pepper, this mix is great as a rub, in chilis, tacos or fajitas, and adds a level of heat to anything you eat.

Superbly Herby, an eclectic combination of herbs that will tantalize the taste buds when added to any dish or marinade. Inspired by a dish Gelsomini had during her global travels, it is fantastic on seafood, chicken, in soups, and more.

In addition, this month, the Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF) launched a video recipe series "Cooking with Jacques & Friends," that features over 40 top chefs from across the country, including some of the nations most renowned chefs: José Andrés, Padma Lakshmi, Rachael Ray, and more! Pam's recipe, Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs, is highlighted as part of this diverse group in an effort to raise awareness of Jacques' foundation.

For many chefs, Jacques is a mentor who is generous beyond compare. His foundation supports free culinary and life skills training to individuals in desperate need. The video series is available to all who join the JPF, with membership starting at $40/year. Find out more about the JPF and the new video recipe series: https://members.jp.foundation/

About Dish off the Block

Dish off the Block (DotB) has hundreds of recipes created by Pam, a chef, artist, and entrepreneur, who has traveled the world in search of inspiring tastes that she experiments with in her kitchen on Block Island. Many of the DotB recipes call for a variety of spices, which are now bottled to make it easy for the home cook to use.

"In the spirit of making cooking fun and approachable, I've developed Ciao Bella, Ragin Cajun, and Superbly Herby to condense some of the ingredients in my recipes," Gelsomini said. "Not only does this make everything easier, but your family will think you are a five star chef!"

To find the recipes that call for each spice, simply type the spice name in the Dish off the Block search bar on the website. Or, use it on some of your family favorite dishes to add a new dimension of flavor.

The spices are available now individually ($12) or all three together in a gift box set ($34.99). Order online at: https://www.dishofftheblock.com/shop. For more information on Pamela Gelsomini and to access her recipes—many of which are award-winning—visit and follow the blog: www.dishofftheblock.com

