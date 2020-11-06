DISH Network Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - Get Report reported revenue totaling $4.53 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, compared to $3.17 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $505 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $353 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 for the third quarter, compared to $0.66 per share during the same period in 2019.

Pay-TVNet pay-TV subscribers increased approximately 116,000 in the third quarter, compared to an increase of approximately 148,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.42 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.96 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.46 million SLING TV subscribers.

WirelessDISH Network completed the acquisition of the Boost Mobile business on July 1, 2020, and acquired more than 9 million retail wireless subscribers as a result. DISH currently operates its wireless business as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 212,000 in the third quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.42 million retail wireless subscribers.

Year-to-Date ReviewDISH Network's 2020 revenue through the third quarter totaled $10.94 billion, compared to $9.57 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2020, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $1.03 billion, compared with $1.01 billion during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.77 for the first nine months of 2020, compared with $1.91 during the same period in 2019.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - Get Report is a Fortune 250 company.

