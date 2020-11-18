Discuss.io Announces Industry Award Recognitions And Strong Growth Trajectory

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discuss.io , the leading enterprise-grade smart video platform, today revealed a number of industry award achievements and continued record growth in H2 2020. The company was recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™ list- a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America- alongside leading names such as Zillow Group, Redfin, and ZoomInfo. In addition, Discuss.io was named Company of the Year by Business Intelligence Group's 2020 BIG Awards for Business. As more and more organizations prioritize speaking to and understanding their consumers as a strategic focus, Discuss.io is positioned for continued revenue and client growth this year and beyond.

Discuss.io attributes its achievements and scale to its clients' success as they increase the need to invest in customer-centric data programs and continue the digital transformation of their marketing, product and consumer experience (CX) strategies. As the leading MRX video technology provider to large enterprises and agencies over the past 7 years, Discuss.io was strategically positioned to support global companies during challenging times as organizations shifted in-person conversations and marketing budgets online.

The company is used by many of the largest, fastest-growing brands and agencies in the world to help connect with their consumers virtually as Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation across industries, bringing the concept of utilizing video platforms for market research into the future. Being recognized on prestigious lists such as the Technology Fast 500™ and BIG Awards for Business lists further validate the company's vision to disrupt market research and both employee and customer experiences at large.

Earlier this year, Discuss.io was recognized as one of the most innovative market research companies, for the sixth consecutive year, in the annual Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report. The company was also named one of Gartner's top 25 enterprise software startups to watch in 2020, Best Video Hosting Solution in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and Quirk's Media's Top 20 Online Insights Platform companies.

Discuss.io's CEO Simon Glass credits the company's business model, built on early investments into digitally transforming video interactions, for the company's achievements and revenue growth. "We are honored to be recognized as a market leader alongside the industry's most prominent technology companies," said Glass. As the events of 2020 have only accelerated the shift to digital, brands and agencies have come to realize the benefits of a single, integrated platform for consumer insights to optimize every aspect of their online marketing initiatives with speed, accuracy and efficiency. The company anticipates that the industry will remain digitally-driven and avoid going back to the previous mix of offline to online qualitative research.

Organizations including Unilever, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Accenture, AARP, Dole, Mastercard, GSK, and Netgear, use Discuss.io to stay on top of rapidly changing consumer preferences and the critical information they need to help inform important business decisions. The company intends to further accelerate its market leadership in the smart video tech space as it rolls out aggressive product upgrades later in Q4 and early Q1 to help bridge the gaps across the industry for insights professionals.

About Discuss.ioDiscuss.io is an enterprise-level, smart video platform for conversations that count. Leading companies and their partners around the world trust Discuss.io to enable deep, purposeful connections with their key audiences and to securely capture and share insights across their organizations in real-time. The platform has been recognized as one of Quirk's Media's Top 20 Online Insights Platform companies, the "Best Video Hosting Solution" in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, one of the most innovative market research companies for six consecutive years in the annual Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report and was named one of Gartner's top 25 enterprise software startups to watch in 2020. For more information, visit www.discuss.io .

