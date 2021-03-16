Discovery Senior Living Selects Hilary Bullard As First-Ever President Of Its New, Morada Senior Living Brand

A seasoned real estate investment executive with an institutional and REIT background established at J.P. Morgan and Healthpeak Properties, Bullard will now manage and adapt Discovery Senior Living's strategic vision for the newly established Morada Senior Living division.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has further bolstered its executive leadership team, appointing Hilary G. Bullard as the first-ever President of its Morada Senior Living brand. Bullard brings to the Discovery enterprise more than 15 years of experience managing best-in-class senior and multi-family housing assets for some of the industry's most prominent investors. She most recently served as Vice President, Senior Housing Asset Management for Healthpeak Properties, a post she occupied since 2019.

A leading authority in senior housing and multi-family assets, Bullard began her career with J.P. Morgan where she oversaw top-tier and middle-market senior housing communities across multiple states. She also led a portfolio of multi-family assets in the Mid-Atlantic region from the pre-construction phases on through disposition. At Healthpeak, Bullard oversaw a variety of SHOP and NNN relationships, including one with Discovery Senior Living.

Those prior experiences will be integral as Bullard joins a fast-growing Discovery enterprise that recently signaled a strategic shift to a regional brand structure, with Morada representing the company's newest division and regional brand. Born from the Jan. 21 acquisition of 16 former Healthpeak properties (almost 2,000 units) largely in Texas, Morada Senior Living will be based in Dallas and operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary under Bullard's leadership. A regionally based sales and marketing structure will also be implemented, with a range of support functions (operations, finance, accounting, business intelligence, etc.) provided by the Discovery Senior Living corporate office in Florida.

"I am thrilled to become part of this leadership team," said Bullard . "We plan to reinvest in the communities, further cementing positions in the marketplace while caring for our residents and bringing peace of mind to their families. Do this well and value creation will follow…capital markets willing."

Well-versed in strategic planning, leadership and financial analysis, Bullard is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, and served as a logistician both on active and reserve duty before retiring as a Commander. She earned her MBA at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Now one of the nation's 10 largest senior living providers, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a national, multi-brand portfolio of more than 70 communities in 15 states.

