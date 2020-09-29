Discovery Selects Magnite To Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition For Streaming Services In The UK, Japan And India

Magnite (MGNI) , the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced its expanded relationship with Discovery in support of its leading real life entertainment streaming service, dplay platform, to maximise programmatic advertising capabilities.

Magnite's platform provides Discovery with control and efficiency for ad podding, inventory hierarchy, targeting, and real-time reporting. Magnite will also develop custom solutions to support Discovery's unique product range and roadmap, as well as auction capabilities, like bidding, in a private environment. This will result in more choice and control in the hands of advertisers and gives audiences the best viewing experience possible.

Discovery will also benefit from Magnite's real-time, sub second data feeds and rich activity reports, allowing for comprehensive diagnostics and measurement across the entirety of Discovery's inventory. Using the power of programmatic, this collaboration will help Discovery bring its inventory to a greater number of advertisers who are looking to reach highly engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe content environments on any screen size.

Alex Hodge, Director of Ad Sales & Programmatic, of Discovery commented - "Magnite's expertise with CTV will enable us to strengthen our DTC monetisation strategy, including our targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities - plus much more. As streaming and CTV take more of a centre stage, we look forward to expanding our partnership with them; particularly as we roll-out new DTC services and seek to connect more advertisers with our highly engaged audiences."

James Brown, Head of International at Magnite stated - "Discovery is one of the leading publishers in our industry and we've enjoyed a long and successful relationship working together. That relationship enters an exciting new chapter now that we're working with dplay in the UK, Japan and India. Being able to help maximise their capabilities with our detailed data and analyses has been an absolute pleasure. We have built a successful and productive working relationship with the team, which continues to develop, and we are eager to continue bringing in consistent, positive results with them."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (MGNI) , the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005726/en/