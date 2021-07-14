Discovery Park Announces David Crockett 235th Birthday Celebration On Aug. 14, 2021 Includes Free Admission For Residents Of West Tennessee

UNION CITY, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Park of America has announced details for a celebration of the 235th birthday of David Crockett on Sat.

UNION CITY, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Park of America has announced details for a celebration of the 235th birthday of David Crockett on Sat., Aug. 14, 2021. The folk hero, frontiersman, politician and Tennessee settler made his home in Northwest Tennessee from 1822 until he departed for the Alamo in 1835.

The celebration is sponsored by Dixie Gun Works and residents of all 21 counties in West Tennessee will enjoy free admission.

Discovery Park CEO, Scott Williams, has released a book about Crockett, " The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee's David Crockett." He will be hosting a panel discussion that day with guests Broadway actor Bart Shatto and educator Arthur W. Hunt III, PhD.

Shatto is a member of the original Broadway casts of Tony-nominated "Hands on a Hardbody" and "The Civil War." He has also been seen on Broadway in "War Paint," in the iconic role of Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables" and he originated the role of Quincey Morris in "Dracula." Shatto and a team are currently working on a new play, " The Confessions of Davy Crockett," that takes place in Memphis the night before he departs Tennessee for Texas. Shatto will also be performing at Discovery Park on Aug. 14.

Dr. Hunt is professor of Mass Media and Strategic Communication at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he teaches public speaking related courses. For three years, he performed a living history program for Tennessee state parks, schools and other venues called, " The Story of Davy Crockett as Told By Himself."

Throughout the day, guests will be able to experience Crockett and learn more about his contribution to West Tennessee with panel discussions, performances and activities taking place throughout the museum and park.

Crockett, known for his marksmanship, was one of the earliest non-Native American hunters around nearby Reelfoot Lake. A passionate advocate for the earliest settlers of West Tennessee, he served in the state legislature from 1821 to 1824, then as congressman representing West Tennessee counties in the United States House of Representatives from 1827 to 1831 and 1833 to 1835. He represented settlers making their homes in the counties of Carroll, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lawrence, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Perry, Shelby, Tipton, Wayne, and Weakley.

Residents of all the counties listed, along with Benton, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Lake and Lauderdale that were formed later, will receive free admission on Sat., Aug. 14 with a valid Tennessee driver's license or other form of identification noting a residence in one of the listed counties.

Visitors will find many ways to experience David Crockett at Discovery Park all year long. Included is a statue dedicated to the frontiersman, a congressional exhibit in Liberty Hall at Freedom Square, a reproduction of Crockett's portrait by John Gadsby Chapman, the Regional History Gallery telling the story of Northwest Tennessee, a 20,0000-gallon aquarium and tanks featuring the wildlife of Reelfoot Lake, a one-of-a-kind Earthquake Simulator, the Native American Gallery, an 1800s Tennessee log cabin community, Mill Ridge featuring a working gristmill and forge and more.

For complete details and the most updated list of activities for David Crockett's 235th Birthday Celebration, visit Discovery Park's online calendar of events.

About Discovery Park of America The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and 50-acre heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact: Emily Wilson731-885-5455 ewilson@discoveryparkofamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-park-announces-david-crockett-235th-birthday-celebration-on-aug-14-2021-includes-free-admission-for-residents-of-west-tennessee-301334003.html

SOURCE Discovery Park of America