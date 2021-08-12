Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Residential Center In Tampa Bay Area For Adolescent Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, has opened a new mental health services center for adolescents in Dade City, Fla.

"Discovery Behavioral Health has seen a recent surge in the demand for mental health services fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic," states John Peloquin, President & CEO.

Located in the Tampa Bay area, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Dade City is a 14-bed residential treatment facility that provides care for those in need of residential treatment. Treatment employs a variety of evidence-based modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy , dialectical behavior therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and more.

Mental illness is a serious public health problem of all ages in the U.S., however, among youth the suicide rate is increasing, recently surpassing the homicide rate for the first time. In 2017, there were more than 6,200 suicide deaths among adolescents and young adults ages 15-24, making it the second-leading cause of death for that age group.

Compared to the national average, Florida's suicide rate is higher, making it one of the leading causes of death among all Floridians, and the overall number of suicides in the state has been on the rise. An annual average of about 47,000 adolescents aged 12-17 in the state received treatment in the past year for their depression, a mental illness linked to suicide.

"The number one predictor of successful therapy is the quality of the relationship between the patient and the therapist. Since mood disorders disrupt and impair relationships, our program focuses on building interpersonal skills into every interaction, therapeutic, social and academic. Here, patients benefit from one-on-one therapeutic support and group sessions in an encouraging environment where they can safely observe and practice these new skills that are transferable to home," says George Livengood, MS, LMFT, Vice President of Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program.

"Adolescents were particularly vulnerable to mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. They experienced stress, anxiety and isolation during a time of life when identities are being fully formed and based in part on relationships and feedback received from peers," says Livengood.

Now with the opening of the school year, center includes academic performance as part of treatment. Research shows that adolescents exhibiting strong mental health are likely to have better academic achievement.

"Through our education assistance program, we focus on anxiety, assertive communication, time management and other issues associated with interpersonal skills, adolescent academic performance and attendance. Academic work is also supported and managed by an education liaison," says Livengood.

At the Dade City DBH center, medication management is available by board-certified psychiatrists, as well as individual sessions, medication education, psycho-pharmacology groups and collaboration with families and outpatient providers. The center's education assistance program addresses anxiety, assertive communication, time management and other issues associated with academic performance and attendance. Continued academic work is supported and managed by an education liaison.

Familial integration into the overall treatment program is also a hallmark of the center's treatment. "The family and support system are considered integral members of the treatment team. We honor the family and support system as experts on their loved one while we provide care and clinical guidance throughout the recovery process. Once a patient is finished with treatment, they and their families or support system can access free weekly support groups, an extensive referral network and aftercare help," says Livengood.

During the pandemic, Discovery Behavioral Health has initiated special safety measures to protect patients, visitors and staff. Under its COVID Clean Commitment program, all patients are screened prior to arrival at their centers, and all rooms all sanitized at least once daily, among other hygiene and sanitation protocols.

