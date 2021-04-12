Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center In Beavercreek, OR For Adolescent Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has opened a new mental health program in Beavercreek, Oregon (about 20 miles south of Portland). The residential treatment program, branded Discovery Mood and Anxiety Program, offers gender inclusive treatment for no more than 14 adolescents, ages 11 - 17.

Located in the Pacific Northwest's Clackamas County, Oregon, the licensed treatment program offers 24-hour care in a homelike environment that provides both structure and a high level of individual attention to each patient. Amy Brown, President of the Mental Health Division for Discovery Behavioral Health says "Our program offers personalized treatment for adolescents struggling with a primary mental health diagnosis. Our multi-disciplinary approach includes evidenced-based therapeutic interventions including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), exposure and response prevention (ERP), medication management, dietary support, and more. In addition to the intensive individual and family treatment offered throughout the week, we also include structured recreational activities designed to positively impact self-confidence and cooperation. All skills learned at Discovery will serve them long after discharge as they reintegrate back to home and school life. Our educational program includes up to 20 hours of school each week to allow for continued academic momentum, sometimes even academic reintegration, while crucial lifesaving treatment is taking place."

Due to the pandemic, Discovery Behavioral Health has initiated nationwide safety measures to protect patients and staff. Through its COVID Clean Commitment program, all patients are screened prior to arrival at their centers, and all rooms all sanitized at least once daily, along with other hygiene and sanitation protocols.

Discovery Behavioral Health President & CEO John Peloquin notes, "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in stress and anxiety nationwide, but young people can be particularly vulnerable. The World Health Organization recently reported that it is critical for people with mental health conditions to have continued access to treatment. It has always been our mission to increase access to quality behavioral healthcare and it is more important than ever make treatment options available during this national health emergency."

About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within hospital and community-based centers. Service lines include substance use, eating disorder and mental health programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for pre-teens, adolescents, young adults, and adults. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

