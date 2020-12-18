Discovery Behavioral Health Announces The Appointment Of Chris Diamond As Vice President Of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., (DBH) ( www.discoverybehavioralhealth.com ) an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Chris Diamond as Vice President of Business Development.

Diamond will oversee a new division focused on psychiatric and TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) services. TMS is a non-invasive, painless method of brain stimulation used successfully with patients experiencing treatment-resistant depression. Currently DBH offers Psychiatric services and TMS at select locations on the West Coast. Diamond will expand DBH's Psychiatric and TMS footprint while expanding the organization's telehealth services which grew significantly during the COVID pandemic.

"People are looking for new and easier ways to access behavioral health services and innovative, medication-free options," says John Peloquin, President and CEO of DBH. "Chris has experience across the entire behavioral health spectrum with a substantial depth of proficiency in growing new services and facilities. We're excited to have him lead this important new division which supports our mission of making behavioral health services more accessible to people nationwide."

A veteran of the behavioral healthcare industry, Diamond brings nearly 30 years of expertise to the role including direct care, clinical care and facility leadership. Since 2007 he has served as CEO and COO at facilities in Arizona, California, Texas and Kentucky. His work includes 13 years with UHS and six years with PSI/Acadia. He also helped grow Meadows Behavioral Healthcare through facility leadership, division strategy and acquisition between 2013 and 2020 holding positions as CEO of Remuda Ranch, President and CEO of Sunspire Health and Chief Development Officer. Diamond received a bachelor's degree in Psychology and graduate school coursework in Education Psychology from Temple University in Philadelphia.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading U.S. behavioral health network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within hospital and community-based centers. Treatment programs include substance use, eating disorder and mental health centers. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient and telehealth programs for teens and adults and TMS services at select locations. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Press Contact: Sandra SellaniVP Marketing, Discovery Behavioral Health949.463.8683 (mobile) ssellani@discoverybh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-behavioral-health-announces-the-appointment-of-chris-diamond-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301195726.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health