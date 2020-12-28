Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Prosperity Wellness Center

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in behavioral health services, has acquired Prosperity Wellness Center, a 40-bed adult residential facility, specializing in the treatment of substance use disorders. Located in Tacoma, Washington, Prosperity is the tenth brand name added to Discovery's growing family of brands which includes more than 100 treatment centers in 12 states. Discovery also operates four outpatient treatment centers in Washington state through ABHC ( www.abhc.com) which has locations in Bellevue, Kent, North and West Seattle.

Prosperity has served Tacoma and surrounding areas for more than 20 years, helping more than 10,000 patients in recovery. Prosperity is accessible to those who are unable to pay for care through insurance or self-funding and accepts Federal Health Care Plan (which includes SSI, TANF and Apple Health Care (Alternative Benefit Plan).

"The addition of Prosperity Wellness Center supports our core mission of making behavioral healthcare accessible," says John Peloquin, President & CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health. "Access to quality care has always been our primary mission, but it's importance has been elevated during the pandemic where drug overdoses are spiking nationwide by about 18%. 1 Washington State in particular, is experiencing an opioid crisis involving prescription opioids, heroin, as well as other illegal manufactured synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. According to the Department of Health, roughly 700 people die annually from opioid overdose in the state. 2"

Peloquin adds, "Our programs are evidence-based and comprehensive. In addition to the treatment they will receive while at Prosperity, our aftercare programs will keep alumni active and engaged within a safe, supportive community. We welcome Prosperity Behavioral Health into our growing family of brands."

