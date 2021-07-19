Discover Versatile Pieces Made For Your Amazing, Ready-for-anything Life From And Now This, Exclusively At Macy's; And Now This Women's Ribbed Bodycon Dress, $44.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Macy's (NYSE:M) introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men's categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces.

Today, Macy's (M) - Get Report introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men's categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces. Made for every moment of the day and every wherever-life-takes-you decision, the brand inspires shoppers to showcase their most authentic self and celebrate unique and evolving style, through trend-forward pieces at affordable price points. Available now at macys.com and select stores, And Now This opens up a world of endless possibilities for customers' amazing, ready-for-anything life.

Discover versatile pieces made for your amazing, ready-for-anything life from And Now This, exclusively at Macy's; And Now This Cutout Sweater and Ripped Flare-Leg Jeans, $39.00 - $44.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

"And Now This features elevated essentials for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around trends and confidently express themselves through fashion," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office.

Ready-to-Wear

The ready-to-wear selection offers an assortment of elevated basics with a twist, that can be mixed and matched for any time of year or occasion. The collection was created for the trend-forward shopper who is looking for of-the-moment pieces, such as ribbed dresses, tanks and bodysuits; outerwear, such as jackets and athleisure; casual dresses and denim. The line offers sizes XS - XXL.

Men's

The men's assortment was created with the stylish, on-the-go shopper in mind. The capsule of essentials consists of items such as basic tees, henley tops, button-down shirts, jogger sets, outerwear, everyday bottoms and denim. Breeze through the transitional months, from summer to fall with the perfect basics, from short sleeve to long sleeve, from cotton to flannel. The range of colorways is also suited for simple, clean style or the expressive, colorful dresser. The line offers sizes S - XXL.

Experience And Now This

Join us for launch fun in these select cities:

New York City - Check out the And Now This food truck for delicious frozen treats and amazing shoppable items from the collection. Meet us at Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. EST, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. EST and Madison Square Park from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. EST.

- Check out the And Now This food truck for delicious frozen treats and amazing shoppable items from the collection. Meet us at Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. EST, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. EST and Madison Square Park from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. EST. Chicago - Join us at Sundays on State for an interactive experience as models highlight the line's versatility inside the iconic windows at Macy's State Street on Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. CST.

- Join us at Sundays on State for an interactive experience as models highlight the line's versatility inside the iconic windows at Macy's State Street on Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. CST. Fort Lauderdale - Our South Florida fashion truck will be at the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk on Saturday, July 31 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST showing the new line.

About Macy's

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy's makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.

